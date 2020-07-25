Menu

Environment

Warnings issued for 4 Toronto beaches due to elevated E. coli bacteria levels

By Nick Westoll Global News
Swimmers at Woodbine Beach were warned against swimming on Saturday.
Swimmers at Woodbine Beach were warned against swimming on Saturday. Caryn Lieberman / Global News

As Toronto remains under a heat warning, officials are encouraging people to avoid swimming in the water at four of the City’s 11 beaches due to elevated E. coli bacteria levels.

According to the City of Toronto’s beach water quality website, warnings were issued for Sunnyside, Kew Balmy, Woodbine and Rouge beaches.

The City’s safety standard is 100 E. coli per 100 millilitres of water. Samples gathered on Thursday showed levels more than six times higher than the standard at Kew Balmy beach. At Woodbine Beach, the levels were almost five times higher than that standard. The other two beaches were around three times higher.

Read more: Heat warning issued for Toronto, could feel like 40 C with humidity

Municipal officials attributed the higher E. coli levels to record-high Lake Ontario water levels.

Water quality updates are regularly gathered by City staff and updates are posted online here.

Meanwhile, the City of Toronto announced Alex Duff, Earlscourt/Giovanni Caboto, McGregor Park, Monarch Park, Parkway Forest, Smithfield Park and Sunnyside/Gus Ryder outdoor pools will stay open for residents until 11:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Environment Canada issued a heat warning on Friday. Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell said temperature highs will be above 30 C and it could feel like 40 C with humidity.

