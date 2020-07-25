Warnings issued for 4 Toronto beaches due to elevated E. coli bacteria levels

Send this page to someone via email

As Toronto remains under a heat warning, officials are encouraging people to avoid swimming in the water at four of the City’s 11 beaches due to elevated E. coli bacteria levels.

According to the City of Toronto’s beach water quality website, warnings were issued for Sunnyside, Kew Balmy, Woodbine and Rouge beaches.

The City’s safety standard is 100 E. coli per 100 millilitres of water. Samples gathered on Thursday showed levels more than six times higher than the standard at Kew Balmy beach. At Woodbine Beach, the levels were almost five times higher than that standard. The other two beaches were around three times higher.

Municipal officials attributed the higher E. coli levels to record-high Lake Ontario water levels.

Story continues below advertisement

Water quality updates are regularly gathered by City staff and updates are posted online here.

Meanwhile, the City of Toronto announced Alex Duff, Earlscourt/Giovanni Caboto, McGregor Park, Monarch Park, Parkway Forest, Smithfield Park and Sunnyside/Gus Ryder outdoor pools will stay open for residents until 11:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Environment Canada issued a heat warning on Friday. Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell said temperature highs will be above 30 C and it could feel like 40 C with humidity.

To help residents cool off, the following outdoor pools will be open until 11:45 pm tonight:

-Alex Duff Pool

-Earlscourt Park/Giovanni Caboto Pool

-McGregor Park,

-Monarch Park

-Parkway Forest

-Smithfield Park

-Sunnyside Park/Gus Ryder Pool More: https://t.co/6Q9oFELukk pic.twitter.com/vcDe3CSQZc — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) July 25, 2020

Sadly Woodbine beach isn’t the place to beat the #heat today. Lifeguards are telling people ‘unsafe bacteria levels’ mean no swimming. @globalnewsto #heatwarning pic.twitter.com/N5P7Uuz157 — Caryn Lieberman (@caryn_lieberman) July 25, 2020

Story continues below advertisement