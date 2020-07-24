Shots fired between suspects and officers in Mississauga, vehicle with child stolen: police

Send this page to someone via email

A child has been found safe after Peel Regional Police say the vehicle was stolen following an exchange of gunfire between suspects and officers in Mississauga Friday evening.

Police said the incident happened at around 7 p.m. near Confederation Parkway and Burnhamthorpe Road West.

A spokesperson said there were preliminary reports an unspecified number of suspects fired on officers and the responding officers returned gunfire. The spokesperson said the suspects stole a vehicle with a child inside.

Police said the vehicle was later found near Creditview Road and Eglinton Avenue West, which is about five kilometres west, noting the child was safe. The suspects reportedly left on foot.

The circumstances leading up to the exchange of gunfire wasn’t clear as of Friday evening.

More to come.

– Child has been located safe and is with officers

– Suspect has fled on foot

– Significant police presence in both areas

– @YRP helicopter has been requested

– Call received at 7:01 p.m.

– PR20-0233822 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) July 25, 2020