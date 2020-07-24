Menu

Crime

Shots fired between suspects and officers in Mississauga, vehicle with child stolen: police

By Nick Westoll Global News
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station.
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A child has been found safe after Peel Regional Police say the vehicle was stolen following an exchange of gunfire between suspects and officers in Mississauga Friday evening.

Police said the incident happened at around 7 p.m. near Confederation Parkway and Burnhamthorpe Road West.

A spokesperson said there were preliminary reports an unspecified number of suspects fired on officers and the responding officers returned gunfire. The spokesperson said the suspects stole a vehicle with a child inside.

Police said the vehicle was later found near Creditview Road and Eglinton Avenue West, which is about five kilometres west, noting the child was safe. The suspects reportedly left on foot.

Trending Stories

The circumstances leading up to the exchange of gunfire wasn’t clear as of Friday evening.

More to come.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crimepeel regional policeMississauga crimeMississauga shootingMississauga shots firedVehicle carjacked Mississauga
