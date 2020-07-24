Menu

Man possibly shot in face with pellet gun, Regina police look to identify suspect

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted July 24, 2020 6:47 pm
Regina police report 20 more drug overdoses in 5-day span, 62 since the New Year
Regina police say they are looking for a suspect after a man sustained injuries on Friday morning, believed to be from a pellet gun. File / Global News

The Regina Police Service is turning to the public for information regarding an incident that happened Friday morning resulting in one person being sent to hospital with significant, maybe life-changing injuries.

The event took place at a home in the 1000 block of Queen Street about 12:15 a.m., according to police.

Read more: Regina police arrest suspect wanted for attempted Broad Street murder

Police say the person who called into the station said there were people at the door screaming that someone had been shot.

When police arrived, they found one man who had sustained injuries to his face from what officers believe was a pellet gun.

Read more: Regina police respond to 7 overdoses in 36 hours, 6 of them fatal

EMS took the man to the hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

Police have yet to identify a suspect and is asking anyone with information to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

