Province to make $31M in improvements to Manitoba Housing properties

Send this page to someone via email

The province says renovations, repairs, and upgrades coming to Manitoba Housing properties across Manitoba will see some 800 currently vacant units opened up, including more than 400 in Winnipeg.

Families Minister Heather Stefanson announced funding for the planned $31 million in work Thursday.

“This is an important investment for Manitobans who need affordable housing during these unprecedented times,” said Stefanson in a government release.

“We are committed to ensuring a safe and suitable range of housing options are available to lower-income Manitobans when they need it. This funding will support upgrades and repairs in units and properties across the province, benefiting hundreds of tenants.”

Province Invests More Than $31 Million in Social Housing Improvements https://t.co/lQd8FrCUtT pic.twitter.com/rwJ0pCG6xr — Manitoba Gov News (@MBGovNews) July 23, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Stefanson noted the $29.6 million earmarked for renovations, repairs, and routine maintenance — everything from structural repairs to snow removal — is a $12.7-million increase over the provincial funding provided to Manitoba Housing for repair and maintenance last year.

Another $2 million will be spent to make security upgrades, she added.

The work will see security cameras, exterior lighting, intercoms, and alarm systems installed at at seven Manitoba Housing properties in Winnipeg.

Manitoba Housing owns and manages nearly 13,000 affordable housing and social housing units across the province and supports another 4,000 managed by outside organizations, the province says.

4:12 Social Planning Council on affordable housing Social Planning Council on affordable housing

Story continues below advertisement