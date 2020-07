Send this page to someone via email

Does B.C. have its own Tiger King?

Turns out, no.

Thursday morning someone reported to a local radio station that they had seen a person walking a live tiger along Fraser Highway between 148 and 152 streets in Surrey B.C.

When Global News arrived on scene they found someone walking a tiger but instead of a big cat, it was just a large stuffed toy.

No word on where Tony the Tiger was headed.

The stuffed tiger, out for a stroll Thursday morning. Credit: Tony Clark / Global News. Tony Clark / Global News

