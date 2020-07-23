Manitoba invests $15M in climate resiliency projects in and around Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government has pledged $15 million for several disaster prevention and climate resiliency projects in and around Winnipeg.

Municipal Relations Minister Rochelle Squires announced the funding Thursday, which will include $4.6 million to help shore up a stretch of riverbank along the Red River along Lyndale Drive in Norwood.

“We want to help municipalities with immediate projects that prevent damage from a future disaster year after year, rather than simply help them recover from any single incident,” said Squires, in a release.

“Municipal leaders in the Winnipeg Metropolitan Region have made a number of strong proposals for strengthening climate resilience on a regional basis and the Manitoba government is pleased to provide funds to help these projects come to life.”

The province says the funding will go to 12 projects in the Winnipeg Metropolitan Region, an area made up of 18 municipalities that include and surround the City of Winnipeg.

The work will help build up local infrastructure and help get the municipalities ready for the impact of natural disasters and extreme weather events, Squires said.

As well as the work along the Red River in Winnipeg, projects include improvements to drainage, emergency backup power for essential utilities, separation of a storm sewer system, a water security upgrade to ensure adequate supplies during droughts, and improvements to a regional emergency reporting system, the province said.

“We are pleased to be part of this innovative and important process that identifies and supports investments that work together to provide maximum regional benefit,” said Colleen Sklar, executive director of the Winnipeg Metropolitan Region.

“Collaboration makes us stronger and more resilient to extreme events, and allows our region to adapt, to bend so we do not break.”

Formed in 1998 the Winnipeg Metropolitan Region provides the platform for municipalities to work on projects that cross boundaries that support good growth, good stewardship and good governance, according to its website.

The $15 million in provincial funding is part of one-time capital investment in damage prevention and climate resiliency measures first announced in November.

