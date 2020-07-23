Menu

Canada

Ann Taylor, Loft and Justice stores in Canada to close

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 23, 2020 11:35 am
This March 5, 2013 file photo shows an Ann Taylor store in Mount Lebanon, Pa. The parent company of Ann Taylor, Loft and Justice says it will close all of its stores in Canada.
This March 5, 2013 file photo shows an Ann Taylor store in Mount Lebanon, Pa. The parent company of Ann Taylor, Loft and Justice says it will close all of its stores in Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Gene J. Puskar, File

MAHWAH, N.J. — The parent company of Ann Taylor, Loft and Justice says it will close all of its clothing stores in Canada.

The closures are part of the Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings and restructuring the Mahwah, New Jersey-based Ascena Retail Group Inc. has begun in the wake of COVID-19.

According to their websites, there are four Ann Taylor, nine Loft and 37 Justice stores in Canada.

Read more: J.Crew files for bankruptcy protection amid coronavirus pandemic

Ascena operates 2,800 apparel shops internationally, but says it will begin its restructuring by closing its entire footprint in Canada, Puerto Rico and Mexico.

In the U.S., where Ascena has most of its stores, a “significant” number will close, but the company will try to continue operating an undisclosed number of locations.

Ascena is able to keep some locations in the U.S. open because it has reached an agreement with creditors that will reduce its debt by $1 billion and the company has received $150 million in new financing.

Coronavirus: Canada to extend emergency wage subsidy program into December
© 2020 The Canadian Press
