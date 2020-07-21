Menu

Crime

B.C.’s police watchdog sends report to Crown in Surrey crash left man badly hurt

By Jon Azpiri Global News
B.C.'s police watchdog has forwarded a report to the B.C. Prosecution Service for consideration of charges against a police officer following a crash in Surrey earlier this year.
B.C.’s police watchdog has forwarded a report to the BC Prosecution Service asking it to consider charges related to a crash in Surrey earlier this year.

According to the Independent Investigations Office, a male driver failed to stop after an officer attempted a traffic stop on Jan. 7. The officer pursued the vehicle, which left the road and “flipped several times” near the 104 Avenue on-ramp to Highway 1.

The driver suffered serious injuries.

Read more: Charges to be considered against 5 RCMP officers in Prince George, B.C., man’s death

Chief civilian director Ronald MacDonald said Tuesday he determined “reasonable grounds exist to believe that an officer may have committed offences in relation to the pursuit of the fleeing vehicle.”

