Motorcyclist dead in collision north of Brantford, Ont.: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a motorcyclist is dead after his bike collided with an SUV on Highway 24 north of Brantford, Ont.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday morning, Const. Ken Johnson said officers arrived on scene around 6:45 a.m. and believe the motorcycle hit the vehicle while it was travelling northbound on Highway 24. The SUV was travelling westbound on German School Road, according to investigators.

“The operator of the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital and has been pronounced dead,” said Johnson. “The driver and passenger of the SUV were treated and released with minor injuries at the scene.”

OPP say that have closed off Hwy 24 between Blue Lake Road and Governors Road for an investigation that is expected to take several hours

Police did not say if charges are expected.

Anyone with information can reach out to Brant OPP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

#brantopp on scene of car vs motorcycle collision Highway #24 @ German School Road. Road will be closed for next several hours. ^kj pic.twitter.com/qth67sJzeX — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) July 21, 2020