Crime

Lindsay man faces drug charges following tip from public: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 20, 2020 2:05 pm
Police in Lindsay arrested a man who was allegedly in possession of drugs.
Police in Lindsay arrested a man who was allegedly in possession of drugs.

A Lindsay, Ont., man faces drug-related charges after police say they received a tip from the public on Friday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, a concerned citizen called police after witnessing an alleged drug transaction between a pedestrian and the driver of a truck in a parking lot on Lindsay Street South.

Police say they located the suspect vehicle around 10:15 a.m. Officers allege the driver was in possession of drugs.

Peter Gerald Houghton, 48, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Sept. 10, police said Monday.

