Those Old Radio Shows July 24-25

Friday, July 24:

Hour 1: Our Miss brooks – The Tape Recorder; Inner Sanctum – Night is My Shroud

Hour 2: Voyage / Scarlett Queen – Jewel Thieves & Straw Filled Dummy; Cisco Kid – Poncho Escapes

Saturday, July 25:

Hour 1: Dragnet – The Big Dance; Wild Bill Hickok – Warpath or Peace

Hour 2: Jack Benny – Saturday’s Hero; Sherlock Holmes – The Hangman and the Book

Hour 3: Burns & Allen – Beverly Hills Uplifter Society; Casey, Crime Photographer – Disappearance of Mr. Dizell

Hour 4: Harry Lime – 3 Farthings for Your Thoughts; Father Knows Best – Babysitter Misery

Hour 5: Lone Ranger – Dr. Buckaroo; Hardy Family – Night Watchman