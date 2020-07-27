Menu

Those Old Radio Shows July 31 – August 1

By The Staff Global News
Posted July 27, 2020 2:00 am

Friday, July 31:

Hour 1: Black Museum – A Ladies Shoe; Bold Venture – Suicide or Murder
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – A Man to Remember
Hour 3: My Favorite Husband – Secretary School; Great Gildersleeve – Birdie Goes on Vacation
Hour 4: Family Theater – Song of Roland; Lights Out – Nature Study

Trending Stories

Saturday, August 1:

Hour 1: Dragnet – The Big Bindle; Wild Bill Hickok – Trail of the Grizzly Bear
Hour 2: Life of Riley – Job Promotion Exam; Box 13 – The Bitter Bitten
Hour 3: Dimension X – The Road Must Roll; Aldrich Family – Love Column
Hour 4: Bulldog Drummond – Counterfeit War Stamps; Tales of the Texas Rangers – Quick Silver
Hour 5: The Line Up – Castro, Manelli & the Holdup; Roy Rogers – Bothered by Rustlers

