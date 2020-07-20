York police charge man after he allegedly yells racial slurs in Markham

York Regional Police say they have charged a 57-year-old man after he allegedly yelled racial slurs and damaged a vehicle in Markham on Friday.
Police said officers were called to Main Street Unionville for a report of a suspect yelling racial slurs at members of the Asian community just before 8 p.m.
Officers arrived and found a victim who told them she confronted a man who was causing a disturbance, who then yelled at her and scratched her with a key.
Investigators said with the help of witnesses letting them know in which direction the suspect fled, they were able to find him.
Police arrested 57-year-old Neil Mitchell and charged him with causing a disturbance and mischief under $5,000.
Anyone with information can contact the York Regional Police #5 District Criminal Investigation Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7541 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
