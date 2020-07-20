Menu

Crime

York police charge man after he allegedly yells racial slurs in Markham

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted July 20, 2020 9:51 am
A York Regional Police cruiser in Aurora on June 26, 2019.
A York Regional Police cruiser in Aurora on June 26, 2019. Shallima Maharaj / Global News

York Regional Police say they have charged a 57-year-old man after he allegedly yelled racial slurs and damaged a vehicle in Markham on Friday.

Police said officers were called to Main Street Unionville for a report of a suspect yelling racial slurs at members of the Asian community just before 8 p.m.

Officers arrived and found a victim who told them she confronted a man who was causing a disturbance, who then yelled at her and scratched her with a key.

Trending Stories

Read more: Man at the centre of racist, anti-mask tirade at Mississauga supermarket turns himself in

Investigators said with the help of witnesses letting them know in which direction the suspect fled, they were able to find him.

Police arrested 57-year-old Neil Mitchell and charged him with causing a disturbance and mischief under $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information can contact the York Regional Police #5 District Criminal Investigation Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7541 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

