Queensland Beach closed over water quality concerns

Send this page to someone via email

Queensland Beach in Hubbards, N.S., is closed to swimmers as a result of water quality concerns, according to the Nova Scotia Lifeguard Service.

The service, which monitors water quality at 23 beaches throughout the province, indicates the beach, located 45 kiliometres west of Halifax, will remain closed until further notice.

Swimming is not advised at this time and lifeguard services have been suspended at Queensland.

No other provincial beaches are closed at this time.

The Department of Lands and Forestry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Story continues below advertisement