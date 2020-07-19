Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Environment

Queensland Beach closed over water quality concerns

By Alexander Quon Global News
Nova Scotia's Queensland Beach is closed until further notice.
Nova Scotia's Queensland Beach is closed until further notice. File

Queensland Beach in Hubbards, N.S., is closed to swimmers as a result of water quality concerns, according to the Nova Scotia Lifeguard Service.

The service, which monitors water quality at 23 beaches throughout the province, indicates the beach, located 45 kiliometres west of Halifax,  will remain closed until further notice.

Trending Stories

Read more: Blue-green algae found in Lake Major water supply

Swimming is not advised at this time and lifeguard services have been suspended at Queensland.

No other provincial beaches are closed at this time.

The Department of Lands and Forestry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova ScotiaHalifaxbeach closureHubbardsQueensland BeachNova Scotia Lifeguard Service
Flyers
More weekly flyers