Black businesses pop up in North End storefronts for ‘Taking BLK Gottingen’

Saturday and Sunday, local Black businesses are setting up pop-ups in Halifax North End stores, cafes and food places, to show and sell their work in a historically Black neighborhood.

Organized by North End Business Association and The Khyber Centre for the Arts, the “Taking BLK Gottingen” initiative marks the last weekend of Re-Open City.

Open City is an annual celebration of local entrepreneurs and small businesses in Halifax.

Many of those businesses had to close shop at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, so this year, it was a celebration of re-opening, according to the city website.

Re-Open City’s last weekend will feature 18 Black-owned businesses, including clothing brands, artists, cooks, bakers and other creatives.

Food-related businesses can be found at:

G Street Pizza (Hills Jamaican Jerk Sauce)

Propeller Brewing Co (Hibiscus Specialty Foods)

Vandal Donuts (Mama D’s Cheesecakes)

The Local (RnB Kitchen)

Clothing and jewelry brands will be at:

Seven Bays (TREv Clothing)

Blue Collar (Family Over Fame)

Alteregos Café (Bria Makes Things)

Foggy Goggle (Rocks From My Bra)

Eyelevel (I’thandi Munro)

Artists can be found at:

Hop Yard (Tricia Crawley Art)

Radstorm (She Nubian Liberation Art)

Several cosmetics and hair-care specialists will pop-up at:

Independent Mercantile (Queens and Kings Naturals)

Foggy Goggle (Carmalina Naturals, Undressed Luxury bath Bombs, Martha’s private Hair Consultations, and Bad Publicity Cosmetics)

There will also be a marketing company at Foggy Goggle, Sankofa Marketing and Sales.

The businesses will be in their host locations from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. this weekend.

Global News has reached out to vendors and organizers. More to come…

