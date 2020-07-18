Black businesses pop up in North End storefronts for ‘Taking BLK Gottingen’

Saturday and Sunday, local Black businesses are setting up pop-ups in Halifax North End stores, cafes and food places, to show and sell their work in a historically Black neighborhood.
Organized by North End Business Association and The Khyber Centre for the Arts, the “Taking BLK Gottingen” initiative marks the last weekend of Re-Open City.
Open City is an annual celebration of local entrepreneurs and small businesses in Halifax.
Many of those businesses had to close shop at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, so this year, it was a celebration of re-opening, according to the city website.
Re-Open City’s last weekend will feature 18 Black-owned businesses, including clothing brands, artists, cooks, bakers and other creatives.
Food-related businesses can be found at:
- G Street Pizza (Hills Jamaican Jerk Sauce)
- Propeller Brewing Co (Hibiscus Specialty Foods)
- Vandal Donuts (Mama D’s Cheesecakes)
- The Local (RnB Kitchen)
Clothing and jewelry brands will be at:
- Seven Bays (TREv Clothing)
- Blue Collar (Family Over Fame)
- Alteregos Café (Bria Makes Things)
- Foggy Goggle (Rocks From My Bra)
- Eyelevel (I’thandi Munro)
Artists can be found at:
- Hop Yard (Tricia Crawley Art)
- Radstorm (She Nubian Liberation Art)
Several cosmetics and hair-care specialists will pop-up at:
- Independent Mercantile (Queens and Kings Naturals)
- Foggy Goggle (Carmalina Naturals, Undressed Luxury bath Bombs, Martha’s private Hair Consultations, and Bad Publicity Cosmetics)
There will also be a marketing company at Foggy Goggle, Sankofa Marketing and Sales.
The businesses will be in their host locations from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. this weekend.
Global News has reached out to vendors and organizers.
