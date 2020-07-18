Motorcyclist killed in crash on Highway 427; police looking for white Mercedes

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Provincial police say a motorcyclist killed in a crash on Highway 427 may have been racing another vehicle.

Officers are looking for a white Mercedes Benz that left the scene.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the Mercedes is likely showing damage.

The crash involving three vehicles and the bike occurred late Saturday on the northbound 427 approaching Highway 401 in northwest Toronto.

The two vehicles that remained at the scene were damaged, but their occupants unhurt.

Police were asking for any witnesses or dashcam footage of the incident.

Motorcycle rider is dead after multi vehicle collision on #Hwy427 NB express approaching Hwy401. Investigators looking to speak with the driver of an invovled white Mercedes seen fleeing the area. Anyone with info call OPP – 416-235-4981 pic.twitter.com/kZ4VetT9FP — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) July 18, 2020