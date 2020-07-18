Menu

Crime

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Highway 427; police looking for white Mercedes

By Staff The Canadian Press
The scene of the crash on Highway 427.
The scene of the crash on Highway 427. Twitter / @OPP_HSD

TORONTO — Provincial police say a motorcyclist killed in a crash on Highway 427 may have been racing another vehicle.

Officers are looking for a white Mercedes Benz that left the scene.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the Mercedes is likely showing damage.

Read more: Man in critical condition after being rescued from water near Toronto’s Hanlan’s Point Beach

The crash involving three vehicles and the bike occurred late Saturday on the northbound 427 approaching Highway 401 in northwest Toronto.

The two vehicles that remained at the scene were damaged, but their occupants unhurt.

Police were asking for any witnesses or dashcam footage of the incident.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
