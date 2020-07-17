Heat warning issued for Guelph, Waterloo Region

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Ontario’s Guelph and Waterloo Region with hot and humid conditions expected to last until Sunday.
Daytime high temperatures are expected to be between 31 C and 34 C, while overnight low temperatures are expected to be between 20 C and 24 C.
The weather office says the humidex values are expected to be in the high low 40s by Sunday.
Read more: ‘It’s a death trap’: Families horrified by lack of air conditioning in long-term care homes
Slightly cooler and less humid conditions are expected by Monday, the agency said.
Environment Canada is reminding residents to watch out for effects of heat-related illnesses, such as swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion and heatstroke.
The community is also being urged to never leave people or pets inside a parked car.
Comments