Heat warning issued for Guelph, Waterloo Region

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Ontario’s Guelph and Waterloo Region with hot and humid conditions expected to last until Sunday.

Daytime high temperatures are expected to be between 31 C and 34 C, while overnight low temperatures are expected to be between 20 C and 24 C.

The weather office says the humidex values are expected to be in the high low 40s by Sunday.

Slightly cooler and less humid conditions are expected by Monday, the agency said.

Environment Canada is reminding residents to watch out for effects of heat-related illnesses, such as swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

The community is also being urged to never leave people or pets inside a parked car.

