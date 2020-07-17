Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Weather

Heat warning issued for Guelph, Waterloo Region

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted July 17, 2020 4:51 pm
Working in the hot summer sun
Body balance strategist has all your summer tips to stay hydrated and avoid heat stroke. Dina Merhbi joins Global's Andrea Howick.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Ontario’s Guelph and Waterloo Region with hot and humid conditions expected to last until Sunday.

Daytime high temperatures are expected to be between 31 C and 34 C, while overnight low temperatures are expected to be between 20 C and 24 C.

The weather office says the humidex values are expected to be in the high low 40s by Sunday.

Read more: ‘It’s a death trap’: Families horrified by lack of air conditioning in long-term care homes

Slightly cooler and less humid conditions are expected by Monday, the agency said.

Trending Stories

Environment Canada is reminding residents to watch out for effects of heat-related illnesses, such as swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

Story continues below advertisement

The community is also being urged to never leave people or pets inside a parked car.

How to prevent heat stroke in pets
How to prevent heat stroke in pets
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment CanadaGuelphHeat WarningWaterloo RegionGuelph weatherheat warning GuelphWaterloo region weatherHeat warning Waterloo Region
Flyers
More weekly flyers