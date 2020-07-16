Edmonton basketball player looking to build on successful NCAA freshman season

Ben Krikke stood out as a freshman at Valaparaiso University in Indiana, despite the fact he thought he really struggled out of the gates.

“I think I wanted to get out of the gates with more enthusiasm,” said Krikke.

“It took a few weeks and then I think I adjusted pretty well. Just getting used to the systems, getting used to the teammates, coaching, and just in general the culture down in the States.”

Once he got his footing, Krikke was certainly tough to stop. He put himself in the record books as a freshman with the basketball team down south.

In February, the Jasper Place High School graduate became the first rookie since the 1989-90 season to lead the team in points, rebounds and assists in a single game.

Krikke is now back at the school, getting set for the upcoming season with his teammates. But before he left, he did work with Team Canada 3×3 member Steve Sir, who also played NCAA basketball at Northern Arizona. Sir is currently training in hopes of qualifying for the postponed 2021 Olympics.

“Obviously he has lofty goals and I think we both have the same kind of mindset,” said Krikke. “Come in, work hard and just get things done… It’s great that he’s kind of taken me under his wing and taken the time to train me.”