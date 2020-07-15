Menu

World

Twitter accounts belonging to tech leaders, senior politicians apparently hacked

By Staff Reuters
FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, file photo, Elon Musk founder, CEO, and chief engineer/designer of SpaceX speaks during a news conference after a Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket test flight to demonstrate the capsule's emergency escape system at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

A number of major Twitter accounts, including the official accounts of billionaires Bill Gates and Elon Musk and Silicon Valley giants Apple and Uber, were apparently hacked on Wednesday, with affected accounts seeking bitcoin donations.

Twitter accounts belonging to former U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, rapper Kanye West, New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, and former U.S. president Barack Obama were also apparently targeted.

Many of the tweets were swiftly deleted.

Read more: Twitter CEO’s hacked account sends racist tweets targeting black people and Jews

Tesla was not immediately available for comment.

Global News reached out to Twitter for more information, but did not hear back by time of publication.

In a tweet Wednesday afternoon U.S. House Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez warned the public not to click on any suspicious links issued from her social media account.

“Hey everyone – there seems to be a large Twitter attack right now targeting large accounts,” she wrote.

“Just in case, if my accounts tweet any bizarre links related to cryptocurrency, do NOT click on it.”

-With files from Global News

-This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

