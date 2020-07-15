Man rushed to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Richmond Hill

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say a man has serious injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in Richmond Hill on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Yonge Street and 16th Avenue at 7:34 a.m. for reports that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle.

Police said the man, believed to be in his late 20s or early 30s, was rushed to hospital in serious condition.

Investigators said the vehicle remained at the scene.

Police have closed northbound and southbound Yonge Street at 16th Avenue for the investigation and are advising motorists to expect delays.

