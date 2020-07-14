Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

More than 269,400 Conservative party members eligible to vote in leadership race

By Staff The Canadian Press
Conservative leadership candidates hold English debate
Following the second debate between the four Conservative leadership hopefuls, Peter MacKay and Erin O'Toole remain the front runners. David Akin looks at the major moments from the first English-language debate.

The national Conservative party says it has 269,469 members eligible to vote in the current leadership race.

About 100,000 of those memberships were purchased since the start of the year, when the contest to replace current leader Andrew Scheer officially began.

Read more: Tory deputy leader resigns ahead of party’s leadership vote, endorses MacKay

The party released the figures today and says it is the largest membership in party history.

Conservative leadership candidates hold English debate
Conservative leadership candidates hold English debate

Tories say the largest growth in membership has come in Nova Scotia, Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador and Alberta.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Leslyn Lewis says racist slurs from viewers during Tory leadership debate ‘not surprising’

Conservatives use a points system to elect a leader — each riding gets 100 points, and how many points a candidate receives depends on his or her share of the vote in the riding.

Voting is currently underway by mail and a new leader is to be announced in late August.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Andrew ScheerConservativesConservative Party of CanadaPeter MacKayConservative Leadership raceConservative LeadershipErin O'TooleConservative leadership candidatesConservative Membershipconservative party membership
Flyers
More weekly flyers