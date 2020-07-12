Oakville man charged with aggravated assault after allegedly spitting on police officer

Send this page to someone via email

Halton Regional Police Service have charged an Oakville man with aggravated assault after the man allegedly spat in the face of an arresting officer.

Officers were called to 2325 Trafalgar Rd. in Oakville at about 6:50 p.m. on Saturday to investigate reports that a visibly intoxicated man was yelling and swearing at passersby. The man was reportedly drinking an open can of beer and was sticking his head into people’s vehicles, police say.

Read more: Red Hill Creek shooting

Officers found the man in the area of Iroquois Shore and Trafalgar Road in Oakville. Police allege the man assaulted a police officer and was arrested. Once in custody, police say “the man spat directly into the face of an officer, and continued attempts to fight.”

Story continues below advertisement

Scott MacIntyre, 32, of Oakville, has been charged with various offences, including aggravated assault, intent to resist arrest and public intoxication.

The accused was held for a bail hearing.