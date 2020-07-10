Menu

Canada

Windsor-Essex officials ask Ontario, feds to take lead on COVID-19 farm outbreaks

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 10, 2020 12:19 pm
Coronavirus: Heated battle at Ontario legislature over migrant worker testing
WATCH ABOVE (June 24, 2020): There was a heated battle at Queen’s Park over migrant testing and whether or not the Ford government is doing enough for farmers in the Windsor area. Travis Dhanraj has more.

WINDSOR, Ont. — Officials in Ontario’s Windsor-Essex region say they need the provincial or federal government to take the reins in tackling COVID-19 outbreaks in farms.

Officials from around the region say the situation requires greater co-ordination than can be provided locally.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says there have been instances where “the left hand doesn’t know what the right hand is doing,” and having a lead agency would help prevent that.

Farms in Windsor-Essex have been hit hard by COVID-19, with four currently in outbreak.

Read more: Migrant farm workers ‘hid’ from coronavirus testing in Windsor-Essex: Doug Ford

Coronavirus: Ontario to expand COVID-19 testing for farm workers in Windsor-Essex
Coronavirus: Ontario to expand COVID-19 testing for farm workers in Windsor-Essex

Hundreds of migrant workers have tested positive for the virus, and three have died.

Ontario reported 116 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, and seven new deaths due to the novel coronavirus.

The total number of cases now stands at 36,464, which includes 32,155 marked as resolved and 2,710 deaths.

The province is also reporting 178 newly resolved cases today.

Ontario completed more than 27,484 tests for the novel coronavirus over the previous 24 hours.

Read more: Coronavirus: Ontario deploys emergency management team to address Essex farm outbreak

The number of people in hospital because of the virus dropped slightly, while people in intensive care and on ventilators both slightly increased.

The farm outbreaks delayed the economic reopening in the region, particularly in the towns of Leamington and Kingsville, which were the last two communities to reach Stage 2 this week.

The Ontario government last week deployed a team from its emergency management agency to help co-ordinate care and housing for farm workers who tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, Premier Doug Ford planned to make multiple public appearances at businesses on Friday to thank Ontario workers for their service during the pandemic.

Coronavirus: Ford says ‘no. 1 priority’ of Ontario farmers is to make sure their workers are safe during pandemic
Coronavirus: Ford says 'no. 1 priority' of Ontario farmers is to make sure their workers are safe during pandemic
© 2020 The Canadian Press
