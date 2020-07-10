Montreal public health authorities launch door-to-door checks amid extreme heat

Send this page to someone via email

In Montreal, public health authorities and city workers are conducting door-to-door checks for vulnerable residents as temperatures continue to rise on Friday.

Dr. David Kaiser, a physician with the public health department, said it is important for people to spend at least two to three hours in a cool spot and to stay hydrated during the ongoing heat wave.

“We are experiencing extreme temperatures over the last few days,” he said.

Environment Canada’s heat warning has been in effect since Tuesday, when a warm and humid air mass descended on southern Quebec. The weather agency warns it will feel like 44 on Friday.

Montrealers are also asked to check in on their loved ones, including people considered at risk for heat illness. This includes the elderly, those with chronic illnesses and people who live alone.

“For those people, it’s really important to have time out of the heat,” Kaiser said, adding that public health is calling on the solidarity of residents.

Kaiser said the door-to-door checks being carried out in areas that are considered to be at higher risk in collaboration with the city as residents have been exposed to extreme heat since Tuesday and do not have access to air conditioning.

The lingering heat is expected to taper off on Saturday, but health authorities say it is important for residents to stay vigilant and to monitor their symptoms over the next coming days.

Anyone who needs feels sick or needs advice can contact Info-sante at 811. For emergencies, call 911.