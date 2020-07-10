York Region mandates mask use in indoor public spaces starting July 17

Send this page to someone via email

York Region is the next group of municipalities to join in on mandating masks and face coverings for indoor public spaces.

On Thursday, York Regional Council voted unanimously on the decision based on the region’s medical officer of health’s recommendation as an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The new policy on mandatory masks goes into effect on July 17 and will remain in place until Nov. 30, with the possibility of an extension.

“The onus is on all of us to do our part. We all have a responsibility,” Markham Mayor Frank Scarpiti said in a news release.

“Education rather than enforcement will be the principle objective.” Tweet This

“We are relying on the goodwill of the public and businesses to get on board, get masks on and continue the efforts to beat the pandemic,” he continued.

Areas where masks will be mandatory include retail stores, malls, grocery stores, convenience stores, places of worship, businesses providing personal care services, libraries, museums, indoor event spaces such as banquet halls and recreational facilities, among others.

The mask bylaw in Peel Region and Durham Region came into effect Friday, while Toronto’s bylaw has been in effect since Tuesday.

