Politics

Premier John Horgan to take media questions 10:30 a.m. Thursday

By Richard Zussman Global News
WATCH: B.C. Premier John Horgan is expected to provide a COVID-19 update at 10:45 p.m. PT.

Premier John Horgan will be holding a press conference at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Horgan is expected to address ongoing concerns over the spread of COVID-19 across the US-Canada border. The press conference will be carried live on BC1 and on the Global BC website.

Last week, Horgan raised concerns over American tourists stopping in Port Renfrew, B.C. after telling border officials they were driving directly to Alaska.

Horgan says he’s raised concerns with the federal government about vehicles with U.S. licence plates being spotted at Vancouver hotels and in more remote parts of the province.

Due to COVID-19, the U.S. border remains closed to all but essential travel until at least Jul. 21. A mandatory 14-day quarantine period for people entering Canada is in place until Aug. 31.

Read more: Coronavirus: B.C. premier raises ‘Alaska loophole’ with feds amid U.S. vehicle sightings

“Essential travel” includes U.S. citizens transiting through the province to Alaska, raising concerns of a so-called “Alaska loophole” to the border closure.

–with files from Simon Little

CoronavirusCOVID-19John HorganPress ConferencePremierBC Legislaturefiscal updatePresser
