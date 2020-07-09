Lafarge Canada fires employee after discriminatory act involving ‘symbol of hatred’ at Montreal work site

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Construction materials giant Lafarge Canada says it fired an employee after a discriminatory and hateful act took place at a Montreal work site.

The company said today in a statement an act of discrimination involving a”symbol of hatred” had occurred, without giving details.

Montreal La Presse first reported the story on Wednesday, saying a Black employee of Lafarge Canada on June 12 found a noose hanging near the spot where he normally parks his vehicle.

READ MORE: Combating anti-Black racism will ‘take more than a village,’ Toronto Black youth say

Allonde Junior Georges, who is of Haitian descent, told the news organization the incident left him feeling humiliated.

The Canadian Press was not immediately able to reach Georges for comment.

Story continues below advertisement

Lafarge Canada says it conducted an investigation and firing the employee who committed the act was the “only thing to do.”