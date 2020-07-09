Menu

Canada

Lafarge Canada fires employee after discriminatory act involving ‘symbol of hatred’ at Montreal work site

By Staff The Canadian Press
A logo of Lafarge, the world's largest cement maker, is pictured outside of a facility, in Paris, France, Friday Sept. 8, 2017. Construction materials giant Lafarge Canada says it fired an employee after a discriminatory and hateful act took place at a Montreal work site.
A logo of Lafarge, the world's largest cement maker, is pictured outside of a facility, in Paris, France, Friday Sept. 8, 2017. Construction materials giant Lafarge Canada says it fired an employee after a discriminatory and hateful act took place at a Montreal work site. Francois Mori/AP/The Canadian Press

Construction materials giant Lafarge Canada says it fired an employee after a discriminatory and hateful act took place at a Montreal work site.

The company said today in a statement an act of discrimination involving a”symbol of hatred” had occurred, without giving details.

Montreal La Presse first reported the story on Wednesday, saying a Black employee of Lafarge Canada on June 12 found a noose hanging near the spot where he normally parks his vehicle.

READ MORE: Combating anti-Black racism will ‘take more than a village,’ Toronto Black youth say

Allonde Junior Georges, who is of Haitian descent, told the news organization the incident left him feeling humiliated.

The Canadian Press was not immediately able to reach Georges for comment.

Lafarge Canada says it conducted an investigation and firing the employee who committed the act was the “only thing to do.”

© 2020 The Canadian Press
