Coronavirus: Face masks to be mandatory at Brandon, Man. airport

Anyone looking to fly out of Brandon Municipal Airport will need to have a face mask on hand.

They will become mandatory in the airport terminal as of Friday, July 10, airport officials posted online this week.

This comes as more passengers start to fly, which is making it harder for people to practise physical distancing in the confined space.

There are some exceptions:

When you could be endangered by wearing a mask.

When security, airline staff or airport staff authorizes the removal of a face mask in cases of special needs or unforeseen circumstances.

When you are eating, drinking or taking oral medications.

An infant two years or less does not require to wear a face mask of face covering.

When you have difficulty breathing (not related to COVID-19).

A person who is unconscious, and a person who is unable to remove their face mask without assistance.

Staff won’t be providing masks so you have to bring your own.

The rules also fall in line with Transport Canada’s guidelines.

