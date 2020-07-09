Sherbrook Street planters give new meaning to ‘community garden’

Send this page to someone via email

In the West Broadway neighbourhood and looking for a snack? The local BIZ has you covered.

The concrete planters along Sherbrook Street are giving new meaning to the term ‘community garden,’ as they’ve been filled with vegetables and herbs for the community to enjoy.

“Each planter is a little different, but there are tomatoes, cucumbers, mint, dill, calendula and other goodies,” the West Broadway BIZ said in a social media post Wednesday.

“These aren’t just for show, they’re for eating; these are community gardens. Feel free to have a little snack if you’re strolling down Sherbrook.”

