Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Sherbrook Street planters give new meaning to ‘community garden’

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 9, 2020 11:04 am
The West Broadway BIZ has planted vegetables and herbs for the community to enjoy on Sherbrook Street.
The West Broadway BIZ has planted vegetables and herbs for the community to enjoy on Sherbrook Street. Facebook / West Broadway BIZ / @darcysthename

In the West Broadway neighbourhood and looking for a snack? The local BIZ has you covered.

The concrete planters along Sherbrook Street are giving new meaning to the term ‘community garden,’ as they’ve been filled with vegetables and herbs for the community to enjoy.

“Each planter is a little different, but there are tomatoes, cucumbers, mint, dill, calendula and other goodies,” the West Broadway BIZ said in a social media post Wednesday.

“These aren’t just for show, they’re for eating; these are community gardens. Feel free to have a little snack if you’re strolling down Sherbrook.”
Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Community GardenWest BroadwaySherbrook StreetWinnipeg BizWest Broadway neighbourhoodWinnipeg Gardenfree vegetablesWest Broadway BIZ
Flyers
More weekly flyers