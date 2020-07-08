Parks Canada issues warning, closures in Banff following sightings of ‘bold’ wolf

Send this page to someone via email

A warning has been issued for the Town of Banff after a wolf was seen in the area appearing unafraid to approach humans in search of a treat.

On July 7, Parks Canada issued the warning after the wolf was seen “displaying bold behaviour” and approaching vehicles while “seeking human food rewards.”

The warning also encompasses areas outside the immediate townsite, including Tunnel Mountain, the Fairmont Banff Springs golf course, Minnewanka Loop, Cascade Ponds and Johnson Lake Reservoir.

On Wednesday, Parks Canada also closed several campgrounds in the area after a wolf was spotted removing items from a tent in search of food.

Pharaoh Creek, Healy Creek and Egypt Lake campgrounds will remain closed until July 18. Officials also warn a hefty fine of up to $25,000 could be issued should the closure be ignored.

Due to wolf activity, officials also noted that caution is needed when travelling in the following areas: Healy lower parking at Sunshine Slabs to the Sunshine Ski area, Sunshine Ski area to Red Earth Trailhead via Shadow Lake and Pharaoh Creek, and Borgeau Trailhead to Healy Meadows.

To help avoid negative interactions, the public is asked to keep all food and garbage indoors or inside a vehicle, to never feed wildlife and to ensure all children and pets are supervised at all times.

If approached by a wolf, officials say people should act aggressively and know how to use bear spray.

Any wolf sightings in the Banff region should be reported immediately to Banff Dispatch at 403-762-1470.

