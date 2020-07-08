3 more splash pads to open in Kitchener on Friday

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Kitchener says three more splash pads will be available for use within its vicinity by the end of the week.

The splash pads at Breithaupt Park, Chandler Mowat Community Centre and Victoria Park are all scheduled to open on Friday, the city announced.

“With the warm weather in recent days, the community has made great use of the splash pads we opened a couple of weeks ago,” Ward 10 Councillor Sarah Marsh said in a statement.

“We’ve had a great turnout and visitors have been successful in maintaining proper physical distancing while enjoying these outdoor amenities – I’m happy to see the Breithaupt Park splash pad, in Ward 10, reopening in this second phase.”

Kitchener will soon have six splash pads open as the ones at McLennan Park, Centreville Chicopee and Kingsdale have already opened.

The splash pads are operating daily with reduced capacity from 11:15 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.

If things get busy, patrons will be limited to 15 minutes at a time to allow access to as many people as possible.