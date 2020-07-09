Okanagan weather: Sunshine to start the weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Clouds and rain returned to the Okanagan on Thursday morning along a frontal boundary pushing through.

Temperatures will climb up from low double digits into the low 20s later on with a bit of a breeze.

A building upper ridge will bring back the sunshine to finish the first week of July on Friday, with an afternoon high of around 26 degrees.

The second weekend of the month will start off on a sunny note, with some clouds filtering in late Saturday, as the mercury makes it to around 27 degrees.

The next cold front will push through on Sunday, with a chance of showers and gusty winds picking up as it passes.

Daytime highs will drop to the low 20s to finish the weekend before rebounding to the mid-20s next week under a mix of sun and cloud.

