TTC to fast-track priority bus-only lanes, starting with Eglinton Avenue East

The City of Toronto and the TTC say they are accelerating the implementation of bus-only lanes across the city, starting with Eglinton Avenue East as their first priority.

The City said bus-only lanes will result in a faster and more reliable commute for transit riders and will also improve access to employment, healthcare, community services, transit equity and inclusion of neighbourhood improvement areas for residents.

Officials identified Eglinton Avenue East as one of the TTC’s most heavily used routes, even during COVID-19 pandemic times.

The 8.5-kilometre corridor runs along Eglinton Avenue East, Kingston Road and Morningside Avenue from Brimley Road, through to the University of Toronto Scarborough Campus, the City said in a news release.

“The existing high occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes on Eglinton Avenue East would be converted to priority bus-only lanes, while curbside general-purpose lanes on Kingston Road and Morningside Avenue would be converted to priority bus-only lanes,” the release continued.

The bus-only lane is expected to reduce transit travel time on average between two to five minutes per trip, the City said.

Five bus priority lanes were identified in the TTC’s five-year Service Plan in December of 2019, which had a combined pre-COVID-19 ridership of about 220,000 passengers per weekday. A sixth route was then added to list.

Jane Street from Eglinton Avenue to Steeles Avenue.

Dufferin Street from Dufferin Gate to Wilson Avenue.

Steeles Avenue West from Yonge Street to Pioneer Village Subway Station.

Finch Avenue East from Yonge Street to McCowan Road.

Eglinton Avenue East/Kingston Road/Morningside Avenue from Kennedy Subway Station to the University of Toronto, Scarborough.

Lawrence East (East of Victoria Park to Rouge Hills Drive) was subsequently added as the sixth priority corridor.

Officials have recommended prioritizing the acceleration of the following routes in this order:

Priority A: Eglinton Avenue East — July to October 2020: evaluation, design, data collection. Fall 2020: Implementation, monitoring and reporting.

Priority B: Jane Street — July 2020 to spring 2021: evaluation, design, data collection. Spring 2021: Implementation, monitoring and reporting

Priority C: Steeles Avenue West, Finch Avenue East, Dufferin Street, Lawrence Avenue East. Timing to be determined.

“As Toronto reopens and recovery begins, the TTC’s surface transit network will play a critical role in getting people around the city,” Mayor John Tory said. “Expediting the priority bus-only lanes along the Eglinton corridor will help move people across Scarborough quickly, safely and reliably so that they can spend less time commuting.

“Enhancing service will also ensure the TTC continues to be an attractive mobility option for residents, helping us reduce congestion and the environmental impacts associated with dependence on the car.”

