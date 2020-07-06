Menu

Traffic

Intermittent traffic interruptions for Kelowna’s Richter Street bridge

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted July 6, 2020 10:34 pm
The City of Kelowna is warning drivers there could be intermittent traffic interruptions on the Richter Street bridge over Mill Creek throughout July and August.
The City of Kelowna is warning drivers there could be intermittent traffic interruptions on the Richter Street bridge over Mill Creek throughout July and August. Steve Beskidny / Global News

Drivers using Kelowna’s Richter Street bridge over Mill Creek should be prepared for intermittent delays for the next couple of months.

The city is starting a rehabilitation project that will involve concrete restoration under the bridge between Elliot and Burne avenues.

Crews are also working on a new reinforced concrete running surface and some sidewalk and approach modifications.

According to officials, two-way traffic on Richter Street will be maintained with intermittent traffic interruptions.

Pedestrian and cyclist access may be temporarily detoured around the work but will be mostly maintained through the site, according to a city news release.

The project is expected to cost $380,000.

Work is scheduled throughout July and August.

TrafficBridgeDriversDelaysmill creekDetourRichter StreetRehabilitation Project
