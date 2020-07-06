Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Entertainment

Weekly survey: What’s your prediction on the price of concert tickets post-COVID-19?

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones performs onstage at Hard Rock Stadium on Aug. 30, 2019 in Miami, Fla.
Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones performs onstage at Hard Rock Stadium on Aug. 30, 2019 in Miami, Fla. Rich Fury/Getty Images
We’re still a long, long way of seeing the concerts return to the way things were, although thanks to drive-in shows and attempts to create physical-distancing spaces, a small number of people are able to go to live music events again. New Zealand, for example, a country which has broken through the coronavirus crisis, is opening up to the idea of holding concerts again.For the rest of us, it’ll be some time yet. But when concerts do come back, what’s your prediction for the price of tickets?The way I see it, things can go one of three ways. First, prices will remain the same as the touring industry tries to recover from COVID-19. Then again, ticket prices might drop–at least temporarily–in an attempt to lure skittish music fans back to gigs. Then there’s option three: Ticket prices will go up to compensate for the extra security measures venues and acts will have to take. And let’s not forget that there’s probably going to be new premiums to pay on pandemic insurance and policies that guard against lawsuits from people who go to a gig and get sick.There are your choices. What do you think?
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Corus Radio, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Concert Tickets
Flyers
More weekly flyers