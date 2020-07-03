RCMP investigating homicide of 30-year-old man in Houston, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are investigating a homicide in Houston, B.C.

Police say they received a report at around 4:30 a.m. Thursday of a man in medical distress inside a residence located along Pearson Road and later found a man suffering from significant injuries.

The victim, a 30-year-old man, died at the scene, RCMP say.

RCMP say the victim’s name will not be released due to privacy concerns, but say they believe the death was an isolated incident and there is no risk to the public.

The BC Coroners Service is investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Houston RCMP at 250-845-2204.

