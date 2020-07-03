1 hospitalized in car, transport truck crash in West Perth, OPP say

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police say a two-vehicle collision in West Perth Thursday afternoon involving a transport truck and a sedan saw one person airlifted to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. at Perth Road 164 and Line 20 in Russeldale, Ont., a small community along Highway 23 located about a 10-minute drive south of Mitchell, Ont.

Police said investigation revealed that an eastbound sedan drove into the intersection and collided with a transport truck that had been travelling north.

The east and westbound directions of the intersection are governed by stop signs.

The driver of the car had to be extricated from the vehicle by emergency crews. They were flown by air ambulance to an unspecified hospital to be treated for injuries described as non-life-threatening.

An adult and child who were also in the car at the time, and the driver of the truck, were not injured, police said.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the crash and ask anyone with information to come forward.