Economy

Lady Luck smiles twice on B.C. man who wins lotto a second time

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 3, 2020 2:54 pm
A man picks his numbers for a lotto ticket.
A man picks his numbers for a lotto ticket. File/Getty Images

David O’Brien may be the luckiest man in B.C. right now.

Winning a major lottery prize is but a dream for many, and that dream has come true for the Burnaby man not once, but twice.

O’Brien won $5 million playing Lotto 6/49 on May 4, 2016.

On June 20, he also won $1 million in the Lotto 6/49 draw on June 20, after buying a ticket at a 7-Eleven store on Kingsway Street in Burnaby,

O’Brien said he has played Lotto 6/49 for as long as he can remember.

In a news release, he said his wife did not believe him when he told her about the second win.

Read more: B.C. casinos want to open before province moves to Phase 4 of COVID-19 plan

Now retired, he said plans to travel and has always wanted to go to India.

And he will continue playing the lottery.

So far in 2020, the BC Lottery Corporation said players have redeemed more than $69 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49.

