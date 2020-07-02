Menu

Canada

City to fog parks, open spaces after Winnipeg sees spike in mosquito numbers

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 2, 2020 1:42 pm
Winnipeg is set to begin fogging for mosquitoes this summer.
After a slow start to summer 2020, Winnipeg’s mosquito season is finally in full swing, and the city’s fogging program is set to begin Friday.

Weather permitting, the city will be responding to a recent increase in adult nuisance mosquitoes and will start fogging at parks, golf courses and open spaces as of Friday at 9:30 p.m.

Read more: Spike in mosquitoes in Winnipeg, city monitoring for potential fogging

The city’s mosquito rating rose from medium to high on Thursday, with an average trap count of 44. A federally approved insecticide called DeltaGard 20EW will be used on the following sites:

  • Assiniboine Park
  • Brookside Cemetery
  • Charleswood Dog Park
  • Crescent Drive Park
  • Fraser Meadow Park
  • Harbourview Park
  • Harte Trail
  • Kildonan Park
  • Kildonan Park Golf Course
  • Kings Park
  • Maple Grove Park
  • Marj Edey Park
  • St. Vital Cemetery
  • St. Vital Park
  • Windsor Golf Course
Last year, fogging parks and open spaces was successful and meant the city didn’t have to conduct residential fogging throughout the city. Trap counts will be reviewed daily to determine if further fogging is needed.
If fogging does take place in residential areas, Winnipeggers can apply for a 90-metre buffer zone so their property can become exempt.
Mosquito spike in Winnipeg
