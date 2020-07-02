Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell arrested by FBI: reports

Send this page to someone via email

Ghislaine Maxwell, British socialite and longtime associate of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested in New Hampshire by the FBI Thursday, according to reports.

Maxwell, 58, was arrested on charges related to the investigation into Epstein’s alleged sexual abuse of young girls and women, according to NBC News and Reuters.

The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York said in a news release it would announce charges later in the day against Maxwell “for her role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein.”

Epstein, a convicted sex offender, died by suicide in prison last August while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges that he denied.

Story continues below advertisement

Maxwell was a former girlfriend of Epstein’s and has been frequently named by his accusers as someone who allegedly helped to arrange the procurement and abuse of underage girls. She has repeatedly denied any involvement.

2:16 Unsealed court documents in Epstein sex ring case allege inner circle implicated in misdeeds Unsealed court documents in Epstein sex ring case allege inner circle implicated in misdeeds

Court documents unsealed in August contained allegations from Virginia Giuffre, who accused Maxwell of “acting as a madam” for Epstein. The documents also allege that “multiple witnesses” and alleged victims had testified that “[Maxwell] assisted in internationally trafficking [the plaintiff] and numerous other young girls for sexual purposes.”

1:51 Epstein accuser wants everyone involved in his alleged cover-up to face justice Epstein accuser wants everyone involved in his alleged cover-up to face justice Maxwell is the daughter of British media mogul Robert Maxwell. According to the In 2015, Giuffre had previously accused Maxwell of recruiting her as Epstein’s personal masseuse at age 15, when she worked as locker-room attendant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida. Maxwell had called the accusations “lies,” which led Giuffre to file a defamation suit that was settled shortly before trial in 2017.Maxwell is the daughter of British media mogul Robert Maxwell. According to the Wall Street Journal , Maxwell grew up and attended university in England before moving to the U.S. in 1991 after her father fell to his death from a yacht named Lady Ghislaine. Following his death, massive discrepancies in his finances were revealed, including more than $900 million in pension and other funds that were allegedly skimmed from Mirror Group Newspapers .Maxwell has been photographed alongside many powerful people who are linked to Epstein, such as U.S. President Donald Trump, Prince Andrew and former U.S. president Bill Clinton. Maxwell was also a guest at Chelsea Clinton’s wedding in 2010.— With files from Reuters and Global News’ Andrew Russell