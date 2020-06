Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Brazil’s Senate approved on Tuesday the main text of a bill governing rules on fake news after several controversies and changes in the rapporteur’s appraisal.

The main text of the fake news bill, which was approved by 44 votes in favour and 32 against, may still be altered by amendments to be voted separately.

Story continues below advertisement