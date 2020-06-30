Winnipeg police searching for ‘person of interest’ after woman shot in West End

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help tracking down a “person of interest” after officers say a woman was shot and robbed of her cellphone while walking through the city’s West End neighbourhood earlier this month.

Police say the woman was walking near Simcoe Street and St. Matthews Avenue June 18 when a man approached and asked for directions around 11:15 p.m.

The woman reportedly pulled out her phone to help, but police say the man then tried to grab the phone.

After a short altercation, police say the man pulled out a gun and shot the woman, hitting her in the upper body. They say he then took off with the woman’s phone.

A female victim was in the area of Simcoe/St. Mathews when a suspect approached her. He then proceeded to shoot the victim, stole her phone, and fled the area. Anyone with information regarding the below suspect is asked to call 204-986-6219.

The woman was taken to hospital in stable condition, according to police.

On Tuesday, police released a photo from a surveillance video showing a man they’re calling a “person of interest” in the case.

According to police, the man is 18 to 30 years old and stands between five feet four and eight inches tall, with dark hair and a skinny build. In the black-and-white photo, he appears to be wearing light-coloured shorts and a black hoodie with an unknown logo.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to investigators is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

