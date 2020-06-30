Manitoba government pledges $280M for personal care home upgrades

The Manitoba government says it’s spending $280 million dollars for safety upgrades in personal care homes.
The province says the money is to ensure facilities are in line with revised Manitoba Fire Code requirements, including provision of fire suppression systems and increased fire separation enhancements.
The announcement was contained in $358 million-dollars-worth of funding Health Minister Cameron Friesen announced yesterday that also included money for digital health initiatives.
NDP Health critic Uzoma Asagwara responded that the government needs to make a firm commitment to hiring more nurses and nurses aides for personal care homes.
