Manitoba government pledges $280M for personal care home upgrades

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Manitoba government says it’s spending $280 million dollars for safety upgrades in personal care homes.

The province says the money is to ensure facilities are in line with revised Manitoba Fire Code requirements, including provision of fire suppression systems and increased fire separation enhancements.

Manitoba Making $358-Million Capital Investment in Health Care https://t.co/9EWAVgg48D pic.twitter.com/BxjL7cVtTC — Manitoba Gov News (@MBGovNews) June 29, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The announcement was contained in $358 million-dollars-worth of funding Health Minister Cameron Friesen announced yesterday that also included money for digital health initiatives.

NDP Health critic Uzoma Asagwara responded that the government needs to make a firm commitment to hiring more nurses and nurses aides for personal care homes.

1:05 Personal care homes in Manitoba need time to accommodate indoor visits again Personal care homes in Manitoba need time to accommodate indoor visits again