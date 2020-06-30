Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Strathroy-Caradoc police requesting public’s help to find man last seen June 23

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted June 30, 2020 11:08 am
Police say Kurtis Berg, 24, was last seen Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
Police say Kurtis Berg, 24, was last seen Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Strathroy-Caradoc Police Service

Strathroy-Caradoc police are requesting the public’s help in finding a man who was last seen on Tuesday, June 23.

Police say Kurtis Berg, 24, was last seen in downtown Strathroy.

Police say officers and Berg’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Trending Stories

Berg is described by police as a five-foot-11 white man with a thin build, shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes. Police say he was last seen wearing dark shorts, either black or brown, and a dark shirt, either blue or black.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 519-245-1250 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
missing personMissing ManStrathroystrathroy-caradocstrathroy caradoc policemissing person StrathroyStrathroy missing manStrathroy-Caradoc missing person
Flyers
More weekly flyers