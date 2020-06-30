Strathroy-Caradoc police requesting public’s help to find man last seen June 23

Send this page to someone via email

Strathroy-Caradoc police are requesting the public’s help in finding a man who was last seen on Tuesday, June 23.

Police say Kurtis Berg, 24, was last seen in downtown Strathroy.

Police say officers and Berg’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Berg is described by police as a five-foot-11 white man with a thin build, shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes. Police say he was last seen wearing dark shorts, either black or brown, and a dark shirt, either blue or black.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 519-245-1250 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Story continues below advertisement