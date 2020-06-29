Kingston man facing impaired driving charges following collision in Sydenham

Send this page to someone via email

A Kingston man is facing impaired driving charges after a single-vehicle collision in South Frontenac, OPP say.

Police were called to Sydenham Road Friday night after a man crashed his vehicle, according to OPP. Police say the man was visibly impaired and then arrested.

A quantity of what officer’s suspected to be cocaine was found during the investigation of the incident.

As a result, 22-year-old Lucas Lynch from Kingston was charged with two drunk driving violations and possession of cocaine.

The man’s vehicle was impounded for a week and he was suspended from driving for 90 days.

Story continues below advertisement