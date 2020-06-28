North Central community comes together following vandalism at family centre

Send this page to someone via email

The community of Regina came together to help the North Central Family Centre after its building and vans were vandalized.

Sometime between Saturday evening and Sunday morning, two of the centre’s work vans had their windows broken. The windows to the office’s centre were also broken.

The vans are crucial to the centre’s programming as they assist in picking up children and running summer youth programs.

“The safety of those kids that are participating in different programs that are part of the NCFC is paramount. Getting those kids to and from various activities or even frankly getting them home at night is the primary thing we want to ensure, so the vans are the way we do that,” said Wade Murray, board member at the North Central Family

“When they got vandalized, that impeded their usefulness.”

Upset by the news, many in the community rallied together and raise nearly $2,000 through a GoFundMe Page.

The owner of SUDS Full Service Car Wash, Kirby Kazeil, also offered to clean and replace the broken windows of the vans on Monday.

“Our hearts are so full right now,” said the North Central Family Centre in a statement on Facebook. “What a beautiful and extremely generous gift for our North Central Community.”

All the donations raised will go toward replacing the office windows. Any extra money will go toward programming and good for the families that utilize the centre.

Located at 2931 Fifth Avenue, the North Central Family Centre delivers a wide range of programs to Regina’s inner-city children, youth, families and seniors.

