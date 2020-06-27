‘We will not give up’: Airdrie Pride sidewalk vandalized twice; RCMP looking for witnesses, suspects

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are investigating after a rainbow Pride sidewalk in an Airdrie park was vandalized twice in a week: first hit with slurs and then tarred and feathered.

On Friday at 11 a.m., police received the vandalism report about a “black sticky substance found with white feathers on the pathway” in Nose Creek Regional Park.

On June 20, police said offensive graffiti targeting the LGBTQ community was left on the sidewalk.

Kiersten Mohr, president of the Airdrie Pride Society, said the vandalism is hard to absorb.

“It is hurtful to see,” she said. Tweet This

“This hate was not only targeted at the LGBTQ2S+ community, but last weekend, it was against the Black Lives Matter movement and other marginalized communities in the city.”

Mohr is grateful for the community’s response.

“We had a whole group of people out last Monday repainting the crosswalk behind us. We have had incredible support from the community and people reaching out,” she said.

“It really affirmed that Airdrie is a wonderfully inclusive and safe place, and we just got to keep making sure that’s obvious for everyone in the community.” Tweet This

Mohr explained that the timing of it — during Pride month and nearing the anniversary of the Stonewall riots — shows there is still work to do.

“The work and the support that we’re putting in place in the community still needs to be here and we still need to be fighting to make sure that the city, the province [and] the country is inclusive and safe for everybody that calls it home,” she said.

This only gives the group more motivation, getting stronger with every layer of paint, Mohr said.

“We will not give up. We will repaint. We will be here for as long as we need to be here to make sure that everybody in this city feels safe and feels included,” she said.

Mounties said they are investigating and “take these offences very seriously,” noting it is their job to make people feel safe in their community.

Police need help to identify suspects, so if you have video or witnessed suspicious activities in and around Nose Creek Regional Park between June 19 at 3 p.m. and June 20 at 11 a.m. or between June 26 at 10 p.m. and June 27 at 11 a.m., contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

