Guelph police say missing woman has been located

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Guelph police are thanking the community after a woman who was missing for several days was located safely on Thursday.

The 59-year-old woman had not been seen since Sunday and police issued a missing person report on Wednesday.

Read more: Guelph public school board reviewing police officers in schools

A Facebook group, which had hundreds of members by Friday, had also been established friends and family to share information about the missing woman’s whereabouts.

Police announced on Friday that Donna Keleher was located, but they did not say where she was found.

Details were also not shared in the Facebook group.

3:22 Head of Toronto police missing persons unit retiring after more than 3 decades of service Head of Toronto police missing persons unit retiring after more than 3 decades of service

Story continues below advertisement