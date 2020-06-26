Menu

Environment

Horse found running on Hwy. 115 south of Peterborough, OPP seek owner

By Greg Davis Global News
Peterborough County OPP are looking for the owner of this horse which was found running on Highway 115 on Thursday night.
Peterborough County OPP are looking for the owner of this horse which was found running on Highway 115 on Thursday night.

Peterborough County OPP are attempting to locate the owner of a horse which was found on Highway 115 south of Peterborough on Thursday night.

Around 11:45 p.m. officers were called to the highway at Porter Road in Cavan-Monaghan Township for reports of a white horse running on the highway.

Read more: Woodbine Entertainment resuming horse racing after suspension due to coronavirus

Officers were able to locate and gain control of the animal which was transported to a nearby farm.

The owner can contact the OPP at 705-742-0401 or the non-emergency line at (888) 310-1122 to claim the horse.

Peterborough County OPPHorseHighway 115missing horsewhite horse
