Horse found running on Hwy. 115 south of Peterborough, OPP seek owner

Peterborough County OPP are attempting to locate the owner of a horse which was found on Highway 115 south of Peterborough on Thursday night.

Around 11:45 p.m. officers were called to the highway at Porter Road in Cavan-Monaghan Township for reports of a white horse running on the highway.

Officers were able to locate and gain control of the animal which was transported to a nearby farm.

The owner can contact the OPP at 705-742-0401 or the non-emergency line at (888) 310-1122 to claim the horse.

