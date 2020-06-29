Menu

Crime

Over a half-kilo of meth seized in Waterloo drug raid, police say

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Police say they found more than a half-kilo of methamphetamine in a Waterloo home on Thursday.
Police say they found more than a half-kilo of methamphetamine in a Waterloo home on Thursday. Waterloo Regional Police

Over a half kilo of methamphetamine was seized after the search of a home in Waterloo, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police arrested a 48-year-old Waterloo man on June 24 after they say they found him in possession of methamphetamine. Police say they had been investigating the case since early June.

Read more: Human-trafficking charges laid against Cambridge man

After obtaining a warrant, police say officers then searched a home near Parkside Drive and Weber Street.

Inside the residence, they say they found just over half a kilogram of methamphetamine which has a street value of between $7,000 and $10,000.

Read more: Police investigating racist flyers delivered to Waterloo mailboxes, homes

The man is facing a charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking as well as several parole violations.

